Incredibly sad news for Prince Harry as Ukranian Invictus Games competitor Serhii Karaivan dies in conflict The Invictus Games Foundation announced the news on Wednesday

Prince Harry will no doubt be devastated by the news from Ukraine on Wednesday, as it was confirmed that a member of the Invictus Games family has died. The royal set up the games in 2014 to support and inspire injured service people and it will next be held in April.

The Invictus Games Foundation confirmed the tragic news on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, linking to a press release on their website as they did so.

The tweet read: "It is with regret that we report that a member of the Ukrainian Invictus Games community has been confirmed as a fatality of the Russian invasion of Ukraine." The online statement revealed that Serhii Karaivan, described as "a former trialist for the Invictus Games and Warrior Games for Team Ukraine" had died in the fighting in the former soviet country.

It read: "It is with regret that the Invictus Games Foundation can report that a member of the Ukrainian Invictus Games community has been confirmed as a fatality of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Serhii Karaivan, a former trialist for the Invictus Games and Warrior Games for Team Ukraine, lost his life in fighting on the 13th March, 2022, and our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and the wider community.

"The team manager for the Ukrainian Invictus Games team, Oksana, shared with us that 'it was tough to learn about Serhii’s death as the fighting continues. When we win, we will celebrate his life, talk about him, and his sense of humour, professionalism, patriotism and sports endeavours.

"And we will hug and cry and laugh because the memories of him bring joy and happiness. Please do not think of him as a martyr, he would not like it. Think of him as a celebrated Invictus Games community member, hero and defender of Ukrainian people.'

Prince Harry set up the Invictus Games in 2014

"We know that many of the Invictus Games competitors, alongside the staff and team management, signed up to serve once again, many of whom already had injuries sustained in conflict with Russia since 2014. The Invictus Games Foundation offered support, but as a team they chose to stay, and serve."

The statement concluded: "The upcoming Invictus Games The Hague 2020 will be a powerful reminder of the importance of recovery and rehabilitation from physical and mental trauma, and of bringing the international Invictus community together.

"When the time is right, the Invictus Games Foundation will once again support Team Ukraine with the rehabilitation and recovery through sport that it will need."

