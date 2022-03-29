The four words the Queen wrote in last note to her beloved husband Prince Philip The Queen left a short final message for her late husband

The Queen and members of the royal family will pay tribute to the late Prince Philip on Tuesday at a service of thanksgiving in London's Westminster Abbey.

As the monarch remembers Prince Philip's dedication to family, the nation and the Commonwealth at this special event, HELLO! takes a look back at the Queen's last written words to her beloved husband.

The monarch placed a very special wreath on top of the Duke's coffin for his funeral on 17 April, and it carried a special note which appeared to read: "In loving memory, Elizabeth."

The card was handwritten and edged in black, which follows the mourning rituals of the royal family. The wreath featured white lilies, small white roses, white freesias, white wax flowers, white sweet peas and jasmine.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away at age 99 on 9 April. The Queen and Philip were married for 73 years.

He was laid to rest in a private service attended by only 30 guests at St George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The Queen left a final message for her late husband

The Duke's coffin was draped with his personal standard and his Admiral of the Fleet Naval cap and sword were placed on top.

The Duke's standard features tributes to Philip's heritage with the Danish coat of arms, the Greek cross, Edinburgh Castle and the stripes of the Mountbatten family.

Ahead of the intimate funeral service, the Queen and Philip's four children all took part in the solemn procession, alongside Princes William and Harry, Peter Phillips, Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and the Earl of Snowdon.

The Queen sat by herself during the service

Philip's loved ones were emotional as they attended the socially distanced service. Cutting a solitary figure at the front of the quire, nearest the altar, the Queen sat apart from her children.

Among the small group who attended were the Duchess of Cornwall, Duchess of Cambridge and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, who had her arms around her children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Charles walked in the procession behind his father's coffin

Sophie has been described as a great source of comfort to the monarch, visiting the Queen at Windsor in the days following Philip’s death.

She was pictured in the service with her face mask pulled down around her chin and looked to be wiping her nose with a tissue.

Sophie was seen in tears

The service itself was conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and the Dean of Windsor David Conner.

Meanwhile, the family were joined by the Queen's first cousins Princess Alexandra, the Duke of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent, who loyally supported the monarch and Philip by carrying out royal duties over the years.

