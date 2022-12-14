9 incredible photos of the royal family's Christmas at Windsor Castle in 1987 Take a trip down memory lane...

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh spent Christmas at Windsor Castle for the first time in over 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.

From 1988, the late monarch would always traditionally travel to the Sandringham estate in Norfolk for the festive season, but when Her Majesty's children and, later, grandchildren were young, they would celebrate in Windsor.

HELLO! takes a look at some of the most incredible photos of the royal family's last Christmas altogether at Windsor Castle in 1987…

Princess Diana led the youngest royals out of the church service on Christmas morning, including her then five-year-old son Prince William, who was dressed in a long powder blue coat. It was a significant occasion as it was the young Prince's Christmas day debut.

They were joined by Diana's nephews, Lord Frederick Windsor and Peter Phillips, and her niece Zara Phillips. Prince Charles and Diana's youngest son Prince Harry would have only been three at this point and didn't make a public appearance on Christmas Day until the following year in Sandringham.

The Queen beamed at the waiting photographers as she exited the church service with the Duke of Edinburgh. Her Majesty wore a teal blue coat and matching hat for the occasion, accessorising with one of her signature Launer bags and patent loafers.

Diana chatted with the Duke and Duchess of York after the service, who had been married just over a year at that point. The Princess opted for a checked pale yellow Escada coat.

An excited William couldn't stop waving at the waiting media as the royals made their way from the church to Windsor Castle. He walked alongside his older cousins Peter and Zara, then aged ten and six at the time.

Lord Frederick Windsor, then eight-years-old, joined his cousin, Prince William, in giving the crowds a wave as they left the service at St George's Chapel with Peter and Zara Phillips and Lady Rose Windsor.

Sarah Ferguson looked festive in a red coat and a white furry hat for the royals' last Christmas at Windsor. In January 1988, she and Prince Andrew announced the news that they were expecting their first child and Princess Beatrice arrived on 8 August.

Diana walked hand-in-hand back to Windsor Castle with Lady Rose Windsor, who is the youngest daughter of the Queen's cousin, the Duke of Gloucester and his wife Birgitte.

Lady Rose married George Gilman in 2008 and Kate Middleton was among the guests, attending the ceremony without her boyfriend Prince William, who was away on military operations in the Caribbean.

Princess Margaret was among the Queen's relatives at the last Windsor Christmas, attending the service alongside her children David Linley and Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones.

The Duchess of Kent, (born Katharine Worsley), who is married to the Queen's cousin, the Duke of Kent, stood out in a bold red coat at the service.

