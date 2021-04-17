Prince Philip's funeral: The heartbreaking moment the world missed The Duke was laid to rest on 17 April

Prince Philip's funeral service saw the royal family united in their grief. And while cameras were able to film inside St George's Chapel for the duration of the ceremony, there was one poignant moment that they chose not to record.

Out of respect for the Queen and her loved ones in attendance at the service, the moment that Prince Philip's coffin was lowered into the vault below was not shown to television audiences. It allowed the heartbroken monarch a short moment of private grief as she said her final goodbye to her beloved husband of 73 years.

WATCH: The Queen looks on at the funeral for her husband, Prince Philip

After the Garter Principal King of Arms had proclaimed Philip's many titles, the camera panned to the Pipe Major of The Royal Regiment of Scotland, before The Buglers of the Royal Marines played out The Last Post which signals that a solider has gone to his final resting place. They also poignantly sounded the official call for 'Action Stations', a naval call to battle, as requested by Prince Philip.

The Queen is grieving the loss of her beloved husband of 73 years

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the Queen had to sit alone for the duration of the St George's Chapel service. Immediately afterwards she left the chapel via the Galilee Porch and returned to Windsor Castle with her lady-in-waiting.

Prince Philip's coffin was lowered into the vault

The intimate service, which was restricted to just 30 guests, began with a minute's silence at 3pm. In a touching detail, Prince Philip's coffin was driven from the State Entrance of the Castle to the West Steps of the Chapel on a specially modified Land Rover he helped design himself.

Among the mourners at the chapel were the Queen and Philip's four grieving children: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

The monarch was sat alone inside St George's Chapel

The Countess of Wessex and her two children, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, along with their husbands, were also in attendance.

