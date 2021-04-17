The Queen's secret message to beloved Prince Philip in funeral wreath revealed The Duke was laid to rest at St George's Chapel

As she prepared to say her final goodbye to her beloved husband of 73 years, the Queen took it upon herself to personally select the flowers that adorned his coffin.

The funeral wreath was chosen by Her Majesty and included white lilies, small white roses, white freesia, white wax flower, white sweet peas and jasmine.

MORE: Meet the Queen's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey

READ: Prince Philip's royal standard decoded – what his official flag represents

A great deal of thought went into the Queen's poignant selection, with each holding a special significance in tribute to her husband Prince Philip and their enduring marriage.

Loading the player...

The Queen arrives for Prince Philip's funeral

White lilies are often seen at weddings and funerals since they represent rebirth, while the white rose is a sign of respect or remembrance. Notably, it is also the flower of June, Philip's birth month.

READ: The Queen to leave Buckingham Palace permanently following Prince Philip's death

MORE: Why the Queen was advised not to marry Prince Philip

Jasmine, meanwhile, is symbolic of purity, and sweet peas represent a departure or thank you. The white wax flowers symbolises a lasting love or a love that endures time and trials.

The wreath was placed on Prince Philip's coffin, alongside his personal standard, his Naval cap and sword.

The Queen selected the flowers for her beloved husband's wreath

Ahead of the intimate funeral service, the Queen and Philip's four children all took part in the solemn procession, alongside Princes William and Harry, Peter Phillips, Vice-Admiral Sir Time Laurence, and the Earl of Snowden.

The service itself was conducted at St George's Chapel by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and the Dean of Windsor David Conner.

MORE: Princess Anne's close bond with her father, Prince Philip

Ahead of the funeral, the Queen chose to share a never-before-seen image of herself and the Duke of Edinburgh, taken in 2003.

The monarch shared this candid snapshot in the wake of her husband's death

The candid picture was taken by the pair's daughter-in-law, the Countess of Wessex, at the top of the Coyles of Muick, a 30-minute drive from the Queen's Scottish residence Balmoral.

In the picture, the pair are both beaming at the camera, with the Queen wearing a royal green shirt and matching cardigan and a tartan skirt. Philip can be seen lounging back with his bucket hat propped on his knee.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.