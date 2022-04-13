Prince Albert of Monaco tests positive for COVID-19 for second time He first contracted COVID-19 in 2020

Prince Albert of Monaco has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time, it was confirmed on Wednesday.

A press release announcing the news began: "The Prince's Palace announces that H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco has tested positive for Covid-19."

It went on to say that he is asymptomatic and that his health is no cause for concern.

The Prince is continuing to work remotely, and he is keeping in touch with his staff and the government as he does so. Albert previously contracted the illness back in 2020, in the early days of the pandemic.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Albert Of Monaco's daughter tests positive for COVID-19

The 64-year-old became ill at around the same time as Prince Charles, who has also been infected twice, most recently in February this year.

Aides said that Charles was found to be positive during a routine test – which suggested he was experiencing no strong symptoms – but they declined to go into further details.

A few days later, his wife the Duchess of Cornwall also tested positive. Ten days later, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Queen had tested positive for COVID-19 and that Her Majesty, 95, was experiencing mild cold-like symptoms.

The Prince is currently working from home

Prince Albert was reunited with the British royal family for the first time since the pandemic when he attended Prince Philip's memorial service with dignitaries from around the world at the end of March.

Other royals in attendance included Denmark's Queen Margrethe, King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway, and Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia.

The Duke's wider family and friends were also there, along with 500 representatives from his patronages and charities. The service paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh's dedication to "family, nation and Commonwealth", his contribution to public life and his steadfast support to his charities.

It also incorporated some elements planned for the late royal's funeral, which were unable to go ahead due to COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.