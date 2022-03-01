Prince Albert expresses solidarity with Ukraine in public statement The Monaco royal has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Prince Albert of Monaco has released a public statement condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while expressing solidarity with the Ukrainian population and supporting the calls for an immediate ceasefire.

"The Principality has adopted and implemented, without delay, procedures for freezing funds and economic sanctions identical to those taken by most European States," the Prince's Palace said in the statement released on Monday.

However, the palace did not expand on whose assets would be frozen. The news is particularly significant given that Monaco is home to many wealthy Russian oligarchs

Prince Albert's statement added that "Monaco stands alongside the Ukrainian population and calls for respect for humanitarian law. The Principality is ready to provide assistance to humanitarian workers bravely engaged in the field".

The 63-year-old prince is the latest royal to publicly comment on the situation in Ukraine.

Olena and I are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia's invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens. Good will triumph. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 1, 2022

President Zelenskyy's message on Twitter

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally thanked the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their message of support on Tuesday.

He told his 4.1m Twitter followers: "Olena and I are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia's invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens. Good will triumph."

It comes after Prince William and Kate shared a personal tweet in support of Ukraine on Saturday, writing: "In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future W & C."

The royal couple met President Zelenskyy and his wife Olena during an audience at Buckingham Palace in October 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also issued a message on their Archewell charity website, condemning Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

It read: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same."

The Monaco royals attended a football match over the weekend

Over the weekend, Prince Albert enjoyed an outing with his seven-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, at the French L1 football match between AS Monaco and Reims.

Last month, he also shared an update on his wife Princess Charlene's health, as she continues to receive treatment at a facility outside of Monaco.

Speaking to local newspaper Monaco-Matin, he said: "Princess Charlene is doing much better and I hope she will be back in the Principality very soon."

