Prince Albert shares latest update on Princess Charlene's health

Prince Albert of Monaco has shared an update on his wife Princess Charlene's health, as she continues her recovery.

The 63-year-old royal spoke to local newspaper Monaco-Matin on Thursday, saying: "Princess Charlene is doing much better and I hope she will be back in the Principality very soon."

The princess was admitted to a treatment facility outside of Monaco in November, with her husband revealing in December that she was "recuperating in a satisfactory and reassuring manner".

Charlene, who turned 44 in January, has missed a number of public engagements due to her health in recent months, including last month's Sainte Dévote celebrations.

The Princely Palace said at the time in a statement that the princess is recovering well, but that she will still need to rest and receive dental treatment for a few more weeks.

Charlene only returned to Monaco in November after being grounded in South Africa for six months with an ear-nose-throat (ENT) infection.

It's understood that Prince Albert and the couple's seven-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, visited Princess Charlene at the treatment facility during the Christmas holidays.

Prince Albert and his children at the Sainte Dévote celebrations in January

Charlene has also been active on her Instagram account, sharing an illustrated family Christmas card, a birthday video from her foundation and a tribute to the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who passed away in December.

Albert and Charlene marked their tenth wedding anniversary last July, but spent the day apart as the princess was still in South Africa, where she underwent multiple procedures for the ENT infection.

The former Olympic swimmer told South Africa's Channel24, that it had been a "trying time" and that it was "extremely difficult" for her that she could not return home to Monaco for her milestone anniversary.

