Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19 for a second time The Prince of Wales has cancelled a visit to Winchester

The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19, Clarence House confirmed in a tweet on Thursday.

The future King, 73, is now self-isolating at home. The tweet added: "HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today's events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible."

Aides said the Prince was found to be positive during a routine test – which suggested he was experiencing no strong symptoms – but they declined to go into further details on his medical condition.

Clarence House said the Duchess of Cornwall had a negative test on Thursday. A spokesman said: "The Duchess of Cornwall has routinely tested negative today. She is on a separate series of engagements from the Prince of Wales."

It comes after Prince Charles and Camilla attended a reception at the British Museum on Wednesday evening to celebrate the work of the British Asian Trust (BAT), which he founded in 2007 to work to reduce poverty in south Asia.

In December, the couple confirmed that they had had their booster injections as they urged members of the public to do the same.

Charles and Camilla attended a reception for the British Asian Trust on Wednesday

"We can only urge you to look at the evidence in our intensive care wards," Charles and Camilla said in a statement.

"People who are unvaccinated are at least 10 times more likely to be hospitalised or die than those who have had two vaccine doses."

Charles also caught COVID-19 in March 2020 during the outbreak of the pandemic, before vaccines had been developed.

In an interview with Sky News in June 2020, the Prince said of his mild symptoms: "I was lucky in my case and got away with it quite lightly. But I've had it, and I can so understand what other people have gone through."

Charles and Camilla at an outing in London last week

The development comes just days after the Queen marked her Platinum Jubilee by expressing her "sincere wish" that the Duchess of Cornwall would be Queen Camilla at Charles's side when he is one day King.

The Prince also shared a personal statement to mark his mother's milestone, saying on Sunday: "On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty The Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the Realms and Commonwealth for seventy years.

"The Queen's devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year."

The message continued: "We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother's wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout."

