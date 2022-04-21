The Queen receives sweet tribute from Barbie to celebrate Platinum Jubilee The Queen Elizabeth II Barbie will be released on 21 April

Toy brand Mattel will be commemorating the Queen's upcoming Platinum Jubilee with the creation of a limted-edition honorary Barbie doll in Her Majesty's image.

The Queen Elizabeth II Barbie, which will be released on 21 April to coincide with the Queen's 96th birthday, will be "instantly recognizable," as she will be wearing an elegant ivory gown and blue ribbon adorned with decorations of order.

It will also feature a tiara modeled on Queen Mary’s fringe tiara, which the Queen wore on her own wedding day.

The pink ribbon on the doll imitates one given to the Queen by her father George VI, and the pale blue imitates one from her grandfather George V.

The doll is part of Barbie’s Tribute Collection, which was launched last year in celebration of "visionary individuals with an outstanding impact and legacy within society" and has included Lucille Ball and Ida B Wells.

It will be presented in a box inspired by the styles of Buckingham Palace, made from a 3D ornate die-cut border framing the figure, and an inner panel showing the throne and the red carpet of the throne room.

The doll is part of Barbie’s Tribute Collection

The doll will be sold at Harrods, Hamleys, Selfridges, John Lewis and on Amazon.

A spokesperson for Barbie said: "After her coronation in 1953, The Queen’s extraordinary reign has seen her lead with duty, humanitarian efforts and a life of public service, unifying the nation in celebration, reflection, and community.

"Since 1959, the Barbie brand's purpose has been to inspire the limitless potential in every girl and remind them they can be anything. That message has never been more relevant than it is today."

It features a tiara modeled on Queen Mary’s fringe tiara, which the Queen wore on her own wedding day

The Queen will celebrate her birthday at her Norfolk estate, Sandringham, and she was pictured arriving on Wednesday via helicopter ahead of her birthday.

In a sweet tribute to her late husband, Prince Philip, she is expected to stay at Wood Farm on the estate, where the Prince spent much of his retirement.

Her Majesty is expected to mark the day privately, with huge celebrations planned for her official birthday in June.

While this is normally marked on the second Saturday of the month, this year it has been moved in honor of the Jubilee and will take place on 2 June 2022.

