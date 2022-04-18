The Queen took part in special surprise for her staff during lockdown

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Queen handed out prizes to stunned aides after secretly watching them compete in a sports day during lockdown, HELLO! can reveal.

Her Majesty hosted a prize-giving for members of her household bubble after watching them compete in rounders and relay races on the golf course at Windsor Home Park from a Range Rover hidden behind the bushes.

In a new chapter of her book The Other Side of the Coin, The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe, which is published in this week's HELLO! magazine, her personal advisor Angela Kelly reveals how staff isolating alongside the monarch and Prince Philip decided to plan a "Bubble Olympics" in March 2020.

She says: "There were various events, which included rounders and relay. If I told you that there were balloons filled with water you might get an idea of the fun that was had out on the golf course in Home Park."

Angela says she sponsored the event, organising "champagne, biscuits and sweets to be delivered", but that the most exciting part of the day was the arrival of the monarch.

Staff decided to plan a "Bubble Olympics" in March 2020 in Windsor

"I had asked The Queen a few days before if she would mind hosting the prize-giving, to which she very kindly agreed," she writes.

"On the day, she came out very quietly and discreetly, and it was amazing to see the looks of surprise and delight when The Queen's Range Rover pulled up by the golf course and Her Majesty stepped out.

"Little did the staff know that The Queen had actually arrived earlier and had been watching, hidden behind the bushes. The prizes were awarded and each team member came forward to receive their award and congratulations from The Queen.

The Other Side of the Coin, The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe, £25, Amazon and all good book stores

"The astonishment on their faces was so lovely to watch, and as The Queen drove away in her Range Rover afterwards, everyone was speechless. An amazing day that will be cherished by all those who were there."

The Other Side of the Coin [Platinum Edition], by Angela Kelly, will be published by HarperCollins on May 12th 2022, at £25.00 Copyright © Angela Kelly 2022

