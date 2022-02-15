The Queen pictured for the first time since COVID-19 scare The monarch, 95, was being monitored for symptoms

The Queen has carried out her first official engagements since a recent COVID-19 scare.

The 95-year-old monarch held virtual audiences from Windsor Castle on Tuesday. She was pictured wearing a floral dress as she greeted the Estonian ambassador, Viljar Lubi, who spoke to the monarch via video-link from Buckingham Palace.

It comes after Her Majesty was monitored for COVID-19 symptoms after the Prince of Wales, 73, tested positive for the virus for a second time.

It emerged last week that Charles had recently met with his mother, but a palace source said at the time that the Queen was not displaying any symptoms.

The source said the situation will continue to be monitored, but a running commentary would not be provided on the monarch's health.

The Queen's daughter-in-law, the Duchess of Cornwall, 74, is also self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19, Clarence House confirmed on Monday.

The monarch greeting the Estonian ambassador

The Queen returned to Windsor Castle last week following her winter break at her Sandringham estate, where she marked the start of her Platinum Jubilee year.

As well as hosting a tea party for locals at her Norfolk abode, Buckingham Palace also shared a beautiful new portrait of Her Majesty.

And in a personal statement, the Queen expressed her wishes for the monarchy in future.

"I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me," she said. "And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

