Prince William's secret hobby will definitely surprise you

Prince William has revealed that he is a fan of late nineties club music such as Faithless and Spiller.

The second-in-line to the throne awarded radio DJ Simon Mayo his MBE on Wednesday, and Simon shared that the father-of-three revealed that he loved 'Insomnia,' the 1995 track by British electronic band Faithless, as well as 'Groovejet', a 2000 number one track by Italian DJ Spiller and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

"So this happened. Prince William did the pinning. A class act!" Simon shared on social media. "We talked about Radio 1 and how he loved Faithless/Insomnia and Spiller/Groovejet. I suggested that he was clearly a bit of a clubber…"

However, it seems William was keen to downplay his love of the alternative music scene, telling Simon he was a "secret clubber".

"I plugged Drivetime on GHR obviously, suggesting he was just the right age to be joining us,'' Simon then joked; Simon is now host of the Drivetime show between 4pm and 7pm in the UK on Greatest Hits Radio.

William is a known fan of dancing and music, and most recently was spotted dancing during a traditional Garifuna festival on the second day of a Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour in Belize.

Prince William dances during a traditional Garifuna festival in Belize

Simon was awarded the MBE for services to radio broadcasting in the Queen’s Birthday Honors List 2021.

Also awarded on Wednesday was Spice Girls star Melanie Brown, who dedicated her MBE to “all the other women” who are dealing with domestic violence.

The singer, known to fans as Scary Spice, became a patron of the charity Women’s Aid in 2018 after leaving what she described as an abusive relationship.

Simon shared the comment with fans

Asked about her conversation with William, she said: "He commended me on all my work that I’ve been doing, and he goes, ‘I’m so sorry you went through such a horrible time’.

"He did say, ‘I can’t believe I’m giving you one of these – I’m delighted’, and I said, ‘Aw thank you’ and we had a giggle."

