Prince William and Kate celebrate nephew Archie's birthday with sweet post Prince Harry and Meghan are based in California with their son

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have celebrated their nephew Archie's second birthday with an adorable post on social media.

The throwback photo, which was shared on Twitter and Instagram, was taken on the day of Archie's christening and shows him surrounded by family.

The caption alongside the post read: "Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today," along with a balloon and birthday cake emoji.

William and Kate will have also wished Archie a happy birthday in private and would have likely sent him a gift in the post or organised a video call.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated Archie's birthday on social media

The little boy lives in Santa Barbara, California with his parents Prince Harry and Meghan and therefore hasn't seen his aunt and uncle, or his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in months. Harry and Meghan officially stepped back from royal duties in March 2020 and relocated from the UK to Canada and then the US last year.

Kate and Prince Louis pictured with Meghan and baby Archie in 2019

Archie is about to become a big brother this summer, when his mum Meghan gives birth to her and Harry's daughter. The couple previously revealed their baby's gender in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, and while Meghan's exact due date is not known, she is expected to give birth in June or July judging by her sizeable bump.

Archie, whose full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born on 6 May 2019 at The Portland Hospital in London. Harry and Meghan are incredibly protective over their son but have shared sweet anecdotes about him in the past.

Archie was born on 6 May 2019 at The Portland Hospital in London

During an interview with James Corden earlier this year, Harry revealed that Archie's first word was 'crocodile'. The proud dad added: "My son is now over a year and a half, he is hysterical, he's got the most amazing personality, he's already putting two, three words together, he's already singing songs."

And during Harry and Meghan's joint Oprah interview, the Duchess also revealed that her son was "on a roll". "In the past couple of weeks it has been 'hydrate', which is just hysterical," Meghan said, when asked what his favourite word is. Harry then added that whenever anyone leaves the house, Archie will say: "Drive safe." "And he's not even two yet!" Meghan exclaimed.

