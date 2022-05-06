Kate Middleton hiring new recruit to her team Here's how you could work with the Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge leads a very busy life, and so understandably she has plenty of staff to help organise certain aspects.

And the Duchess is now hiring a new personal assistant to her assistant private secretary. The successful candidate will provide wide-ranging and administrative support to Kate's assistant private secretary, which is a very key role, and will be instrumental in the charity work that the Duke and Duchess carry out on a day-to-day basis.

The job was listed on LinkedIn, and has so far attracted over 200 applicants, but it's not too late to send an application over.

So what are the Duke and Duchess looking for in this role? The candidate will impress them the most will already have previous secretarial and administrative experience.

They will also need extensive IT, organisational, interpersonal and spoken and written communication skills, as accurate notes will need to be taken during meetings and correspondences drafted to a high standard.

The job is going to be perfect for anyone who loves the royal family, and it promises to be demanding with a high workload.

A succussful applicant will help with meetings for the Duchess

A successful candidate will help to manage Kate's work diary as well as liaising with contacts, arranging meetings internally and externally and acting as her front-line representative with all stakeholders.

They will also be in charge of travel arrangements for the Duchess, alongside drafting briefings for the royal and providing administrative support for Kate on projects and the wider office.

There is also the requirement to take minutes during meetings, manage the cycle of regular meetings as well as making sure to operate an "efficient and effective filing system".

The job closes on 12 May, so there is still some time left if this has piqued your interest, but as with any job it's best to get the application in sooner rather than later!

