Kate Middleton wows in new dress with the prettiest detailing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge delighted fans with a new floral look to add to her extensive collection of must-have dresses. The mother-of-three looked effortless in florals as it was announced she had become Patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance on Thursday.

READ: Duchess Kate's exciting new role revealed in personal home video

Kate looked elegant in the dress, which boasted a sweet floral ditsy print in shades of cream and blue. Featuring long sleeves, button-down detailing, a shirt silhouette and a unique cut-out lacelike effect, the dress amplified the Duchess' spring sartorial prowess.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton's exciting new role revealed

The 40-year-old opted for a natural but dewy makeup look, that consisted of a perfectly even complexion, a dark brow, a dusting of rose-pink blush and a very subtle smoky eye. She wore her luscious mane of hair down loose in her signature silky blowdry that culminated in billowing beach waves with a slightly off-centre parting.

GALLERY: Kate Middleton follows in Duchess of Cornwall's footsteps by handing out prestigious award

Kate posed for the camera in her warm, homely setting. The announcement of her new role comes during Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week and in a video message marking her new role The Duchess outlines the importance of ensuring that women and families affected by mental health issues both during and after pregnancy are able to reach out for vital support.

The Duchess wore a pretty ditsy print dress for the announcement

Working collectively to maximise impact, the Maternal Mental Health Alliance seeks to combine the power of real-life experience with clinical and professional expertise to drive change needed to support the mental health needs of women and their families throughout and beyond pregnancy.

Kate always looks fabulous in florals

Love Kate's dress? Luckily it's still available to buy online. For a royally chic look, team the number with some espadrille heels and some simple silver jewellery.

Crepe De Chine Dress, £680, MaxMara

If you love Kate's dress but can't quite justify the luxury price tag, then why not try this romantic blue and white ditsy dress from Ganni?

Floral Print Midi Dress, Was £214, Now £64, Ganni

Boasting a gorgeous georgette silhouette, this spring go-to is the perfect wardrobe addition for sunny days out.

READ: Kate Middleton looks so elegant in striking belted dress

Kate stepped out in another sophisticated look on Wednesday as she headed to London's Design Museum, for an event hosted by the British Fashion Council. She wore a chic belted dress by Edeline Lee that perfectly encapsulated her willowy silhouette. Complete with a chunky belt, funnel neckline and subtle knots at the sleeves, the striking emerald dress is an unrivalled addition to Kate's dress repertoire.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.