The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's daughter Princess Charlotte turns seven on Monday, and the couple celebrated early on Sunday evening, when they released new photos of the young royal.

The three photographs were taken in Norfolk this weekend by the Duchess, who is a keen photographer, and one shows the Princess cuddling the family's pet dog, a cocker spaniel named Orla, who hasn't been seen before.

In all the photos, Charlotte is smiling as she is surrounded by wildflowers, wearing a pretty blue jumper over a white blouse and with her long hair flowing past her shoulders.

Royal fans will no doubt be delighted to see the images, as they were when Kate sweetly shared a picture of her daughter last summer. Taking to Instagram, Kate posted three photos she took in Norfolk during a family outing to the Big Butterfly Count.

In one, Charlotte looked adorable as she delicately held a butterfly in her hand while wearing a blue T-shirt with frill sleeves and pink patterned shorts.

Captioning the photos, the Duchess wrote: "We wanted to share these beautiful Peacock and Red Admiral butterflies as part of Big #ButterflyCount initiative taking place across the UK.

The Princess turns seven on Monday

"@savebutterflies are encouraging us all to count these incredible creatures because not only are they beautiful creatures to be around but they are also extremely important. Butterflies are vital parts of the ecosystem as both pollinators and components of the food chain. Hopefully you can beat last year's total, @savebutterflies."

Charlotte has had a busy time over the last few weeks, attending both Prince Philip's service of thanksgiving at the start of April and her family's traditional Easter service along with her parents and her elder brother, Prince George.

The young royal was all smiles ahead of her birthday

Less formally, Charlotte, George and Kate were spotted last month enjoying a post-school run treat on a warm spring day, as they went out for ice cream.

School days might soon look different for the young royals, however, as not only will they be joined by their younger brother Prince Louis, four, but they will reportedly attend a different school entirely because Prince William and Kate are understood to be considering a move to the Home Counties.

