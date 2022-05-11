Prince William and Kate Middleton share rare personal tribute to Deborah James

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared a rare personal tribute to Deborah James following news that the BBC star has entered hospice care.

On Monday evening, the 40-year-old presenter of the podcast You, Me And The Big C, and known to many as Bowel Babe, told followers she does not know "how long I've got left" in a heartbreaking message.

"Every now and then, someone captures the heart of the nation with their zest for life & tenacious desire to give back to society. @bowelbabe is one of those special people," Prince William and Duchess Kate shared on Wednesday evening.

"Her tireless efforts to raise awareness of bowel cancer & end the stigma of treatment are inspiring. We are so sad to hear of her recent update but pleased to support the @bowelbabef, which will benefit the @royalmarsdenNHS among others."

The pair concluded: "Deborah, our thoughts are with you, your family and your friends. Thank you for giving hope to so many who are living with cancer."

They signed off with the initials "W&C" which confirmed it was sent directly by the two royals.

Hello! understand the pair have also made an anonymous donation to Deborah's Cancer Research fund which so far has raised over £3 million. Deborah has been treated at the Royal Marsden hospital, of which William is patron, and it is one of the beneficiaries of her fund.

Deborah was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer in 2016 and since then has kept her followers up to date with her treatments in candid posts about her progress and diagnosis.

Her latest post read: "The message I never wanted to write. We have tried everything, but my body simply isn't playing ball. My active care has stopped and I am now moved to hospice at home care, with my incredible family all around me and the focus is on making sure I'm not in pain and spending time with them.

"Nobody knows how long I've got left but I'm not able to walk, I'm sleeping most of the days, and most things I took for granted are pipe dreams."

Deborah has entered hospice care

She added: "I know we have left no stone unturned. But even with all the innovative cancer drugs in the world or some magic new breakthrough, my body just can't continue anymore."

Sharing links to various cancer charities, Deborah poignantly concluded: "Right now for me it's all about taking it a day at a time, step by step and being grateful for another sunrise. My whole family are around me and we will dance through this together, sunbathing and laughing (I'll cry!!) at every possible moment! You are all incredible, thank you for playing your part in my journey. No regrets. Enjoy life x Deborah."