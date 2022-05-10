Naga Munchetty has expressed her sadness following the latest news from her BBC colleague Deborah James.

On Monday evening, the presenter of the BBC podcast You, Me And The Big C revealed she is now receiving hospice care in light of her terminal bowel cancer. She also told followers she does not know "how long I've got left" in a heartbreaking message.

Sharing the statement on her Twitter account, BBC Breakfast's Naga remarked: "This is heartbreaking. I wish you love and peace @bowelbabe xx."

Her followers were quick to react, with one writing: "Heartbreaking Naga wonderful courageous lady, hope you're good." Another stated: "So so sad, bless her heart."

Deborah, 40, was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer in 2016 and since then has kept her followers up to date with her treatments in candid posts about her progress and diagnosis.

Her latest post read: "The message I never wanted to write. We have tried everything, but my body simply isn't playing ball. My active care has stopped and I am now moved to hospice at home care, with my incredible family all around me and the focus is on making sure I'm not in pain and spending time with them.

Deborah James is receiving hospice care

"Nobody knows how long I've got left but I'm not able to walk, I'm sleeping most of the days, and most things I took for granted are pipe dreams."

She added: "I know we have left no stone unturned. But even with all the innovative cancer drugs in the world or some magic new breakthrough, my body just can't continue anymore."

Sharing links to various cancer charities, Deborah poignantly concluded: "Right now for me it's all about taking it a day at a time, step by step and being grateful for another sunrise. My whole family are around me and we will dance through this together, sunbathing and laughing (I'll cry!!) at every possible moment!

"You are all incredible, thank you for playing your part in my journey. No regrets. Enjoy life x Deborah."

