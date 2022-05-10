Why Kate Middleton will not accompany Prince William to the State Opening of Parliament The Duchess will be miles away

On Monday afternoon, it was revealed that the Queen will miss the State Opening of Parliament for the first time in decades due to mobility issues. The future heirs, Prince Charles and Prince William, will instead go in her place, with Charles reading out her speech on her behalf – but there will be a noticeable absence, the Duchess of Cambridge.

While the Princes will be accompanied by the Duchess of Cornwall, Kate will be miles away in Manchester, attending the official opening of Manchester Arena bombing memorial ahead of the fifth anniversary of the terror attack. The mother-of-three will join bereaved families at a private ceremony. Prince William will join her later in the day.

On Monday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow.

"At Her Majesty’s request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, The Prince of Wales will read The Queen's Speech on Her Majesty’s behalf, with The Duke of Cambridge also in attendance."

Prince William will attend State Opening of Parliament and will later head to Manchester to join Kate

A new Letters Patent authorised by the Queen was issued to cover the State Opening delegating to Counsellors of State the royal function of opening a new session of Parliament.

In this instance, it enables Charles and Prince William to jointly exercise that function. No other functions have been delegated by the Queen.

The Queen will miss the event for the first time in decades

On Tuesday, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will be in their usual seats, while the Duke of Cambridge will sit opposite Camilla. It will be the Duke's first time attending.

The Queen is still understood to be taking part in a number of private engagements later in the week.

Her Majesty is thought to have a busy diary at Windsor, with a call with Australia undertaken on Monday, and a planned virtual Privy Council and phone audience with the Prime Minister on Wednesday.