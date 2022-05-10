Prince William set to make history following Queen's decision - here's why It's a big day for the Duke of Cambridge

Prince William is set to make history on 10 May following an important decision made by his grandmother, the Queen.

READ: Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer shares rare photo of his sibling's gravestone

For the very first time, the Duke of Cambridge will attend the State Opening of Parliament in Her Majesty's absence. He is set to accompany his father, Prince Charles and stepmother, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry asked if he misses brother William – see his reaction

With the Queen's permission, heir-to-the-throne Charles will also deliver the speech on her behalf.

READ: Why Kate Middleton will not accompany Prince William to the State Opening of Parliament

MORE: The Queen's home poised to welcome visitors after major setbacks - details

Prince William is attending the event as a Counsellor of State – a senior member of the royal family who is able to act on behalf of the monarch.

Prince Charles will deliver the Queen's speech on her behalf

It is the first time in 59 years that Her Majesty will miss the State Opening, which is held at the Palace of Westminster. The last time she was unable to attend was in 1963 when she was pregnant with her youngest child, Prince Edward.

READ: Prince William and Kate Middleton unveil affordable bright addition to family home

MORE: Kate Middleton and Prince William plan special trip for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The news was confirmed on Monday, with a Buckingham Palace spokesperson stating: "The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament.

It is the first time the monarch has been unable to attend since 1963

"At Her Majesty's request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, The Prince of Wales will read The Queen's speech on Her Majesty's behalf, with The Duke of Cambridge also in attendance."

READ: Prince William's secret hobby will definitely surprise you

MORE: 10 photos of royal children acting cheeky on the Buckingham Palace balcony

Noticeably absent from the State Opening will be William's wife, the Duchess of Cambridge.

The Duchess of Cambridge will spend the day in Manchester

Kate will instead be many miles away attending the official opening of Manchester Arena bombing memorial ahead of the fifth anniversary of the terror attack. The mother-of-three will join bereaved families at a private ceremony. Prince William will then join her later on in the day.

It comes just four weeks ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. It is hoped that the monarch will be able to attend some of the many events scheduled to take place over the four days.

Like this story? Sign up to our special Queen’s Platinum Jubilee newsletter to get latest news, photos and videos related to Her Majesty's special milestone.