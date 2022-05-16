The Queen invites new companion to live at Windsor Castle She has her support system with her

The Queen has moved her trusted aide and confidante Angela Kelly into Windsor Castle as she continues to grapple with her mobility issues.

Her Majesty's Personal Advisor and Curator, as The Sun reports, has moved into a suite next to hers, and reportedly also has a 42 inch TV in her room.

VIDEO: Angela Kelly reads an excerpt from her new book

During the UK's first lockdown, the Liverpool-born grandmother-of-four volunteered to become part of "HMS Bubble" – the dedicated team of staff who isolated alongside the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle. But as the report claims, Angela is now a permanent resident.

As the monarch switched to virtual engagements and gave key addresses to the nation, it was Angela who prepared her for the cameras by doing her hair, she revealed in her memoir.

Angela has a very unique relationship with the Queen having worked as her Personal Advisor and Senior Dresser for more than two decades. She is an essential part of the monarch's inner circle and the pair have developed a friendship over the years.

Angela has reportedly moved into a suite next to the Queen's chambers

"I love the Queen and everything about her," Angela once told The Telegraph. "She has allowed me to become closer to her over the years. I would never overstep the mark and I remain in awe of the Queen."

She further maintained that the two have a surprisingly normal relationship. "We are two typical women. We discuss clothes, make-up, jewellery. We say, 'Would this piece of jewellery look nice with that outfit?'"

The 53-year-old famously has written two books about the monarch - with Her Majesty's permission - and revealed she breaks in the Queen's shoes for her.

She has become part of the Queen's inner circle over the past two decades

"As has been reported a lot in the press, a flunky wears Her Majesty’s shoes to ensure that they are comfortable and that she is always good to go," she wrote in the book. "And yes, I am that flunky."

