HELLO! to publish first world exclusive extract from Angela Kelly's Platinum Edition of her book detailing life with the Queen

The Queen's personal advisor Angela Kelly LVO and HarperCollins Publishers are publishing a special updated edition of Angela's book, The Other Side of the Coin, The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe, in honour of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee this year.

The first extract of the updated book will be revealed in next week's issue of HELLO! in a world exclusive, out on Monday 18 April.

The revised edition features redesigned commemorative packaging plus new photography and an additional chapter, in which Angela shares an insight into lockdown life with the Queen.

LISTEN: Angela Kelly reveals how she pranked the Queen in an excerpt from her book

The chapter covers how Angela – who has been at the Queen's side for 28 years first as her Senior Dresser and then her Personal, Curator, Wardrobe and In-house Designer – cut Her Majesty's hair in lockdown when government restrictions were in place, plus how she spent time alone following the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.

Readers also hear about the joy that the Queen's two new puppies, Muick and Sandy, brought her during lockdown, and how members of her household bubble held their own sports day, which the Queen secretly watched from afar and later handed out prizes to her stunned staff.

The Other Side of the Coin, The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe, £25, Harper Collins

Angela, who has worked with the Queen for 28 years, shares a uniquely close working relationship with the monarch and was given Her Majesty's blessing to publish her book. It was originally released in 2019, becoming a Sunday Times Top Ten Bestseller and selling over 100,000 hardbacks to date.

Angela is the first serving member of the Royal Household to have been given this extraordinary permission.

Angela has worked with the Queen for 28 years

Katya Shipster said: "We are so proud to be Angela Kelly's publishers. We wanted to commemorate the extraordinary occasion of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee with this beautiful new edition, as well as bring the content of the book right up to date following on from the unprecedented events of the past two years.

"It tells the story of the Royal bubble as well as the lengths Angela and the Royal Household went to, to ensure the safety of our Monarch. There is no better look at what goes on behind the pomp and circumstance than this wonderful book."

The Other Side of the Coin [Platinum Edition], by Angela Kelly, will be published by HarperCollins on May 12th 2022, at £25.00 Copyright © Angela Kelly 2022.

