The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall get stuck in on the first day of their Canadian tour The Duchess praises Charles’ crafting skills

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall look joyous in new photos released by Clarence House as they enjoyed the first day of their three-day Canadian tour.

Their Royal Highnesses got stuck in as they celebrated the culture and crafts of The Quidi Vidi Village Artisan Studios, located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Charles and Camilla tried their hand at rug hooking, a traditional Canadian craft whereby discarded material is cut into long strips and used to make decorative items like tapestries and table mats.

Under the instruction of Catherine McCausland, the Duchess praised her husband for his crafting skills, commenting: "You're much better than me!"

Camilla prasied Charles' rug hooking skills

The Quidi Vidi Village is a former fishing plantation which has been transformed into a space where emerging artists can rent out studios as a means of showcasing their work to the public.

The pair also visited Quidi Vidi's Brewery, the oldest craft brewery and the third-largest brewer in Newfoundland. The brewery offers over 25 different brews year round, the most renowned being Iceberg beers, created from 20,000 year-old iceberg water from the coast of Newfoundland & Labrador.

With beaming smiles, Charles and Camilla took turns pulling pints with the Duchess announcing that it was "very good" beer.

The royal couple pulled some pints during day one of their Canadian tour

The water used to make the unique beer comes from icebergs which migrate seasonally to the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The second day of their tour will include a wreath laying ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa and a visit to the Assumption School where Charles will meet with newcomer families and Camilla will attend a youth literacy event.

Later on, Charles will meet those helped by the 30 Birds Foundation, dedicated to safeguarding the future of a group of 450 Afghans predominantly schoolgirls, and attend a Prince’s Trust engagement at the Royal Canadian Geographical Society.