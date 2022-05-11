Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla host first Buckingham Palace party in three years The royal couple represented the Queen

Buckingham Palace returned to holding garden parties on Wednesday for the first time since 2019.

While the Queen didn't attend, she was represented by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall. Princess Anne, the Duke of Kent and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent were also in attendance.

Garden parties are one of the ways the royal family commends people who have served their communities and on Wednesday, 8000 special guests were in attendance, including representatives from the Royal Shakespeare Company and Macmillan Cancer Support.

In typical British fashion, the heavens opened and so did guests' umbrellas, but Prince Charles and Camilla remained in good spirits.

The heir to the throne wore a top hat and tails as he met attendees including military personnel, representatives from the Turquoise Mountain charity and volunteers from the Prince's Trust.

Camilla also looked very smart in a blue and white embroidered coat dress by Fiona Clare accessorised with a hat by Philip Treacey.

Princess Anne was also in attendance

Emily Brandis and Becky Harrold, who both work as managers for The Silver Line, a helpline supporting older people, both met the Duchess, who is patron of the charity.

"We’re very honoured to be invited. She was saying how good it is that the service has been there for people, especially after the last two years," Ms Brandis said.

"We saw a 30 per cent increase in calls at the start of the pandemic and the numbers haven’t gone down since."

Guests were in good spirits despite the weather

The party was the first of the season, with more to be held at Buckingham Palace on May 18 and 25, while the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh will be the venue on June 29.

The Queen was not in attendance due to her mobility issues, with the palace announcing last week that she will no longer be present at garden parties.

Guests were no doubt still delighted to attend, however, with the events having been postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

