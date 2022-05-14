Prince William sends rare personal tweet after milestone moment at FA Cup The Duke of Cambridge was in attendance at the FA Cup Final on Saturday

The Duke of Cambridge has sent a heartfelt congratulations to Liverpool after their win against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup Final on Saturday afternoon.

MORE: Prince William and Kate's red carpet outing revealed

Taking to Twitter not long after the match ended, William released a rare personal message to the jubilant team to mark their first win in the championship in 16 years. He wrote: "Congratulations @LFC on being crowned 2022 Men's FA Cup champions!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William and Kate interrupt radio stations for important announcement

"Very well deserved after a long journey and commiserations to @ChelseaFC, you showed real fight for the full 120 minutes and more. W #FACupFinal," he added, signing off the tweet with "W" to indicate that it had come from the royal himself.

MORE: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style

MORE: Prince William and Kate interrupt radio stations to make big announcement

In the nail-biting match, the Reds managed to beat their opponents 6-5 on penalties after neither team managed to score a goal during the game.

The Duke shook hands and handed medals to Liverpool players after the match

William shook hands and handed medals to the players after the game concluded. He also gave the cup, adorned with red ribbons, to Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson from the royal box as fans cheered from the stands. It was passed from player to player before manager Jurgen Klopp proudly raised the trophy above his head.

William attended the match at Wembley alone

As royal fans know, William is the president of the FA and a keen football fan. He regularly attends the FA Cup final and has also passed on his love of the beautiful game to his children, namely eight-year-old Prince George. However, William attended the Saturday's game alone.

MORE: Prince William and Kate bend royal rule for fan in Scotland – see photo

William's outing at Wembley Stadium comes after he made podcast host and cancer awareness campaigner Deborah James a dame. The Duke made a special house call on Friday when he visited the 40-year-old at her home in Surrey to present her with her Damehood after it was revealed that he was the driving force behind the honour.

The You, Me And The Big C podcast host – who has raised more than £5.7 million with her Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK – posted pictures of William with herself and her family on Instagram and said the visit gave her family "so much to smile about in the sadness".

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.