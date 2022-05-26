This is how you could be neighbours with Prince Charles and Camilla Live like a prince

A stunning, Grade I-listed manor in Gloucestershire has appeared on the market for a hefty £3.75million - and it's right next door to one of Prince Charles' royal residences.

The property has garnered media attention in light of its proximity to the future King's country bolthole, his much-loved Highgrove House. Located immediately next door, Doughton Manor will appeal to any royal aficionados hoping to claim Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall as their neighbours.

The Elizabethan property boasts five main bedrooms, four bathrooms, and three wonderful reception rooms. Moving outside, prepare to be spellbound by three walled gardens which have been lovingly restored over the past 15 years. From lavender-lined walkways to rose gardens and orchards, the outdoor space will make many green with envy.

And, of course, if you're ever in need of any garden inspiration, the exquisite Highgrove House is only a stone's throw away from the property.

Although Clarence House is the official royal residence of Prince Charles and Camilla, Highgrove House serves as the couple's main country home. His Royal Highness originally bought the home and grounds in 1980 and since then Charles has successfully managed to transform the property into a stunning countryside oasis.

Prince Charles bought Highgrove House in 1980

Whilst the house is not open to the public, visitors are free to explore the beautiful gardens and surrounding outdoor space between April and October each year. According to Prince Charles, the gardens have been designed to "please the eye and sit in harmony with nature." Beyond the gardens, visitors are free to explore The Orchard Tea Room and the Estate Shop which sells a selection of artisanal products and luxury food items.

Along with Highgrove House, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall boast an impressive property portfolio spanning the British Isles. The couple primarily divide their time between their regal residences in England, Scotland, and Wales.

In Scotland, Prince Charles and Camilla own a property on the Balmoral estate. Birkhall is the former home of the Queen Mother and was the property of choice for the royal couple when COVID-19 took hold of the nation. The couple moreover own The Castle of Mey and Dumfries House which is set on a remarkable 2,000-acre estate.

Clarence House is the official royal residence of Prince Charles and Camilla

Moving across to Wales, Charles owns Llwynywermod - an adapted farmhouse located in a tranquil village.

Further afield in the Isles of Scilly, Prince Charles owns Dolphin House which is located on the tiny island of Tresco. Popular with the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge, the unique granite rectory is open to the public for holiday rentals.

