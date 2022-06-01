Sarah Ferguson makes announcement as she prepares to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee The 62-year-old has paused her YouTube series until next week

Sarah Ferguson delights young readers daily with her Fergie and Friends YouTube series, which shows her reading children's books from the comfort of her home.

MORE: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank to start living in Portugal

On Tuesday, however, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mother announced a hiatus – due to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen’s Jubilee celebrations day by day

"Storytime will be paused from Thursday, restarting on Monday June 6, as the country comes together to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee," the message read on channel's official Instagram page.

READ: The Queen's plane forced to abort landing during return to Windsor Castle – Buckingham Palace speak out

RELATED: The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations: what to expect every day of the bank holiday

The Duchess launched her Storytime With Fergie And Friends YouTube channel at the start of the first lockdown in 2020. The project sees her reading a traditional children's story daily, as well as sharing arts and crafts ideas and fun recipes.

Sarah posted the message on her channel's official Instagram page

Since the pandemic, Sarah has been keeping busy with a number of exciting projects. Not only did she release her debut novel, Her Heart for a Compass last year, but last month she was announced as a co-founder of a new independent production house called Vestapol Films, based in the French capital.

Sarah will be working alongside Cyril Cadars and Mark Gill, along with Gertjan Rooijakkers.

The company is currently producing a comedy, The Paris Quintet, which will star actress Fanny Sidney.

Sarah isn't the only member of her family to be changing careers. Princess Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, has also recently taken on a new job – and with it will come a surprise move to Portugal.

Sarah is getting ready to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

HELLO! understands the pair will be splitting their time between Portugal and the UK for Jack's job. Jack works in bar management, and he has reportedly gotten a job at a luxury resort near Lisbon.

Jack's reported role is in the sales, marketing and promotion side of the resort. Eugenie will still keep her current role, working at the art gallery Hauser & Wirth, albeit on a hybrid basis.