Man arrested at Buckingham Palace after declaring he wanted to 'see the Queen'

A man was arrested on Sunday night for trespassing on the grounds of the Queen's London home, Buckingham Palace, just days before the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Connor Attridge, 28, from Eastbourne, East Sussex allegedly walked through the vehicle gate of the Royal Mews when it was opened for an authorised vehicle. He managed to step three to five metres into the royal grounds after refusing to stop when challenged by a member of the household staff, Westminster Magistrates' Court heard on Tuesday.

The court heard how Mr Attridge, who has a facial tattoo reading "truly blessed", told royal staff: "I want to come in. I want to see the Queen." He was promptly ushered out of the gate and arrested.

The defendant appeared in the dock on Tuesday charged with trespassing on a protected site on 29 May.

His defence Daniel Mullin said his client suffers from mental health issues, did not use "stealth" and had "no motive or desire to go further than he did". "This was at worst reckless and at best bordering on an accidental offence," Mr Mullin said.

The case was adjourned to 28 June by district Judge Nina Tempia for the Crown Prosecution Service to obtain consent from Attorney General Suella Braverman, which is required in cases involving trespass on a protected site. Mr Attridge was given bail with conditions, including not being able to travel to London except to attend court.

The arrest comes as the Queen, who was holidaying in Balmoral at the time of the incident, is gearing up to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee. Naturally, security has been heightened around her London residence, which will play host to a number of Jubilee events, starting with the Queen's ceremonial birthday parade Trooping the Colour on Thursday.

The intruder entered the Royal Mews

On Saturday evening, the Platinum Party at the Palace will also be staged in the grounds of the palace and see the likes of Queen, Alicia Keys, Elton John, George Ezra, and Craig David perform.

This is not the first time the Royal Mews, which house the royal family's horses, have been the site of such incidents. Just before Christmas, American tourist Joseph Huang Kang, 24, was fined £200 after jumping over the fence into the Mews during a psychotic episode.

Last May, Cameron Kalani, 44, also scaled the palace fence and was caught with a 20cm kitchen knife and cocaine in his bag when he was arrested.

