The Queen's plane forced to abort landing during return to Windsor Castle – Buckingham Palace speak out The monarch flew back from Balmoral on Tuesday

The Queen's flight back from Balmoral to Windsor Castle faced a setback as the plane was forced to abort landing due to lightning, it has been reported.

MORE: The Queen returns home after private break in Balmoral ahead of Platinum Jubilee weekend

Her Majesty, 96, was travelling from Scotland back to her Berkshire royal residence when her 13-seater was caught in an electrical storm, rain and hail which forced the pilot to abandon landing on the first attempt, according to The Sun.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen’s Jubilee celebrations day by day

Responding to reports, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace, said: "The Queen's flight was delayed due to a lightning storm, all the correct procedures were followed and there were no safety concerns."

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan's expected roles at Trooping the Colour

READ: What to expect day by day from the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The 96-year-old monarch travelled to Balmoral last week and spent five nights at her Scottish country estate where she was able to relax and rest ahead of what will undoubtedly be an exciting but busy long weekend of Jubilee celebrations.

The country is ready to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Queen normally visits Balmoral at this time of year and also spends an extended amount of time there over the summer period, usually travelling in mid-July and staying until September or October.

She is now gearing up for a four-day extravaganza of Jubilee events which begin on Thursday with her annual birthday parade, Trooping the Colour. For the first time ever, the monarch, who suffers ongoing mobility issues, will reportedly take the salute at the military event from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Her Majesty marked the start of her Platinum Jubilee Year in February

It's understood that the Household Division will march to the front of the palace where the Queen, who now uses a walking stick, will appear on the balcony to take the salute, to avoid her having to make the journey to Horse Guards Parade by carriage, or sitting on a dais for a lengthy period of time.

As well as Trooping the Colour, other highlights of the Jubilee weekend include the service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral to celebrate Her Majesty's 70-year reign on Friday, as well as the Royal Pageant and Jubilee luncheon on Sunday afternoon.