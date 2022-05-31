Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank to start living in Portugal The royal couple will be splitting their time

After living at Frogmore Cottage since 2020, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will be moving on to Portugal, as they split their time between the country and the UK.

READ: Do the royal family pay rent? Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and more

The family, who are parents to one-year-old August, will be moving temporarily to the luxury resort, which is south of the country's capital, Lisbon. HELLO! understands the pair will be splitting their time between Portugal and the UK for Jack's job. Jack works in bar management, and he has reportedly gotten a job at the luxury resort.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie shares adorable video of baby August

His reported role is in the sales, marketing and promotion side of the resort. Eugenie will still keep her current role, working at the art gallery Hauser & Wirth, albeit on a hybrid basis.

READ: How royals overcame their surprising health issues: Princess Eugenie, Meghan Markle & more

INSIDE: Princess Eugenie's idyllic family home she's had to vacate for other royals

The royal pair have lived at Frogmore in Windsor since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the United Kingdom, with a friend saying how Harry had suggested his cousin live in the property.

"Eugenie and Harry have always been close and they chat privately all the time," the friend previously told HELLO!. "It was Harry who suggested she and Jack could use Frogmore Cottage because it is much bigger than their cottage at Kensington Palace. It is a case of one family member reaching out to another."

Eugenie and Jack will be splitting their time between the UK and Portugal

Earlier this week, Harry and Meghan extended their lease on the property for another year. HELLO! understands the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to keep hold of their five-bedroom home in a move that could suggest plans for more visits to the UK in the future.

Frogmore Cottage underwent extensive renovation works in 2019 before Harry and Meghan initially moved in, converting the Grade II-listed property from separate apartments to a single-family home.

PHOTOS: Royal ladies in pink suits: 7 times Kate Middleton, Sophie Wessex & co gave us summer style inspiration

MORE: Sarah Ferguson shares adorable details about her royal grandchildren August and Sienna

They paid back the £2.4million of taxpayers' money after they stepped down as senior royals.

When Harry and Meghan paid back the renovation costs, the reports also revealed the royal couple covered the property's rent from June 2020 until March 2022, leaving their future links to the UK up in the air – until now.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.