Prince William and Kate share excitement ahead of the Jubilee celebrations The festivities kick off with Trooping the Colour

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge expressed their excitement ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations taking place this bank holiday weekend.

Taking to their Twitter account, the royal couple tweeted: "We're looking forward to celebrating and seeing how you're joining us in marking this #PlatinumJubilee weekend." The hashtag included the adorable new corgi emoji that was released especially for the Jubilee.

Fans rushed to the comments section to share in their excitement, with many posting photos of themselves around London, prepped for the festivities.

One penned: "It's 4.30 a.m. in Canada and I'm up getting ready to watch Trooping the Colour!"

Another added: "Will be raising a glass to one amazing lady today! Queen Elizabeth II. So proud of her."

The royal duo shared their excitement

A third remarked: "Congratulations and have a wonderful time celebrating this special occasion with her Majesty!!!"

Their anticipation comes in the run-up to Trooping the Colour which takes place on Thursday in central London. For the first time ever, the Queen will be taking the salute from the comfort of the Buckingham Palace balcony owing to ongoing mobility issues.

More than 1,500 officers and soldiers and 350 horses from the Household Division will stage the display on Horse Guards Parade, with the colour trooped by the 1st Battalion, Irish Guards.

The Queen's great-grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and her two youngest grandchildren, the Wessexes’ children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, will all be present alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The Jubilee celebrations kick off with Trooping the Colour

On Thursday evening, more than 3,000 beacons will be set ablaze across the UK and the Commonwealth as a tribute to Her Majesty. Sites include the Tower of London, Windsor Great Park, Hillsborough Castle and the Queen's estates of Sandringham and Balmoral.

Other festivities this weekend include the service of thanksgiving on Friday, followed by BBC's Party at the Palace on Saturday night where crowds of 22,000 people will enjoy live performances from the likes of Diana Ross, Alicia Keys, Nile Rodgers, and Andrea Bocelli.

