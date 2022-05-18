The Queen's Platinum Party at the Palace: epic line-up revealed including Elton John and David Beckham The concert will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Radio 2

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations are upon us and one of the main events of the bank holiday weekend is the epic Platinum Party at the Palace concert on Saturday 4 June.

The BBC and Buckingham Palace have unveiled the stellar line-up of musicians, performers and celebrities who will be taking part in the show that will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Radio 2 live from Buckingham Palace.

Among the international superstars who will share the three-stage set up are Queen + Adam Lambert – who will open the concert – Alicia Keys, Ella Eyre, Craig David, George Ezra, Duran Duran, Andrea Bocelli, Celeste, Nile Rodgers, Sigala, and Diversity, plus a special pre-recorded performance from Elton John.

WATCH: Preparations are underway for the Platinum Party at the Palace concert

The artists will all perform their biggest hits in a star-studded tribute to Her Majesty's milestone anniversary.

Brian May, who famously appeared on the palace roof at the Golden Jubilee Concert in 2002, said: "Twenty years after playing The Queen's glorious Golden Jubilee we're very happy to be invited again. Then there was a moment when I wondered… after Buckingham Palace roof where can you go? Well… you will see!!!"

Three stages will be connected by walkways and 70 columns

Sam Ryder, the United Kingdom's Eurovision hero, will also perform live, fresh from his success in Italy. Musical theatre performances will come from the likes of the cast of The Phantom of the Opera, Hamilton, Six, The Lion King, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, with special appearances by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Stars from the stage, screen and sporting world will also play a part, either live or on film, including David Beckham, Sir David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, Stephen Fry, and Dame Julie Andrews among others.

Beams will be illuminated on the night

Closing the 2.5-hour show will be legend Diana Ross with her first UK live performance in fifteen years. The I'm Coming Out singer said: "I have had the honour of meeting the Queen many times throughout my life, including when I was with my family. Her Majesty has and continues to be such an incredible inspiration to so many across the world and I was absolutely delighted to receive an invitation to perform on such a momentous and historic occasion."

Hosts Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp will lead live coverage of the Platinum Party at the Palace which will see some 22,000 people in attendance. Ten thousand tickets were allocated in a public ballot and over 7,500 tickets were reserved for key workers, members of the Armed Forces, volunteers, and charities.

Elton John will perform in a pre-recorded segment

The design of the stage will see three separate stages linked by walkways and 70 illuminated columns representing the Queen's 70-year reign – creating a 360-degree experience in front of Buckingham Palace and The Queen Victoria Memorial. For the first time, two of the three stages will sit immediately in front of Buckingham Palace, framing Her Majesty's iconic home.

