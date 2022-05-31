The Cambridges to miss Lilibet's first birthday following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return The couple won't be around on the day

The royal family are pulling out all the stops in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

In honour of the incredible landmark, members of the household will visit the nations of the UK to meet with the public and commemorate the monarch's 70-year reign.

That includes the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are set to travel to Cardiff Castle in Wales on Saturday to meet performers and crew involved in a special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert taking place in the castle grounds later that afternoon.

William and Kate's engagement does, however, fall on their niece Lilibet's first birthday, meaning it's unlikely they will be able to see her on the actual day.

That's not to say the day won’t be incredibly special for the little girl. The daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is expected to spend her first birthday meeting her namesake, the Queen, on the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Royal sources have stated that the monarch will no longer be attending the Epsom Derby on Saturday given her mobility issues, with the Princess Royal taking her place. As such, there is speculation that she might finally get to meet her great-grandchild.

It was previously confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be returning to mark the Queen's Jubilee. It will be the first time Harry and Meghan have brought their family to the UK since leaving for the US in 2020.

A spokeswoman for Harry and Meghan said at the time: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children."

It's not yet known which Jubilee events the Sussexes are taking part in but they will most likely attend the Queen's main birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, on Thursday 2 June.

While they won't be appearing on the balcony, they may still be part of the carriage procession down the Mall. If Archie and Lili do not ride in the carriages given their ages, they could watch their parents from the Buckingham Palace windows like other young royals have done in the past.

