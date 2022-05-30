Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to play big role at Trooping the Colour The Cambridges are attending the Queen's birthday parade this week

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are attending the Queen's traditional birthday parade this week with their children and it sounds like Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are set to have starring roles at Trooping the Colour.

The royal children are reportedly preparing to tick off a big milestone – making their debut in the carriage procession by riding with their mum Kate. George, eight, Charlotte, seven, and Louis, four, have all taken part in Trooping the Colour before but not in this capacity.

In the past, they have appeared with their parents on the famous Buckingham Palace balcony to wave to crowds and to watch the spectacular RAF flypast. But it seems the youngsters are now old enough to take part in the parade, which is always full of pomp and ceremony.

Kate usually shares a carriage with the Duchess of Cornwall, while her husband William rides on horseback. On Saturday, the father-of-three oversaw final preparations for Trooping the Colour as he led the full dress rehearsal at Horse Guards Parade. William, as Colonel of the Irish Guards regiment, was seen riding on horseback during the 90-minute rehearsal.

The Cambridge children are reportedly going to ride in carriages this year

According to The Telegraph, this year, for the first time ever, the Queen will take the salute from the balcony of Buckingham Palace rather than ride in a carriage during the procession as she normally does. In her younger years, the 96-year-old monarch, who is a talented equestrian, took part in the military event on horseback.

Prince William at Saturday's rehearsal riding on horseback

It's understood that at Thursday's event the Household Division will march to the front of the palace where the Queen, who now uses a walking stick, will appear on the balcony to take the salute, to avoid her having to make the journey to Horse Guards Parade by carriage, or sitting on a dais for a lengthy period of time.

Trooping the Colour signals the start of the official Jubilee celebrations this bank holiday, which will also include a service of thanksgiving, a concert at Buckingham Palace, and a big Jubilee lunch and pageant.

