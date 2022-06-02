Trooping the Colour: crowds snap surprise balcony appearance

Buckingham Palace has already welcomed a member of the Queen’s household to the balcony ahead of Trooping the Colour on Thursday – but it’s not what you might think!

Preparations are clearly well underway for the royal family’s appearance, as a member of the palace staff, dressed in a navy jumper complete with a ‘Elizabeth Regina’ motif, stepped out in front of the huge crowd who have gathered on the Mall to celebrate Her Majesty, to do a spot of vacuuming on the balcony ahead of the special event.

WATCH: The Queen taps her feet during Trooping the Colour

Trooping the Colour is a beloved event among royal fans, but the military spectacle will take a break from tradition as it will see Her Majesty take the salute from the palace balcony instead of riding in a carriage during the procession as she normally does. In her younger years, the 96-year-old monarch, who is a talented equestrian, took part in the military event on horseback.

Prep is well underway

At Thursday's event, at which The Colour of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards will be trooped, Prince Charles, Prince William - who is colonel of the Irish Guards regiment - and Princess Anne will travel by horseback to Horse Guards Parade where Charles will take the salute and inspect the Troops of the Household Division on his mother's behalf.

Getting ready for the royal family's appearance

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence are expected travel to Horse Guards Parade in carriages, where they will join other members of the royal family to watch the parade from the Major General's Office.

