When will the Platinum Jubilee beacons be lit and where to find them near you Everything you need to know about the Buckingham Palace beacons

One of the most exciting official events of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with the lighting of beacons up and down the country on Thursday 2 June.

To launch the beginning of the exciting four-day-long bank holiday weekend, thousands of beacons will be lit across the UK, the Channel Islands and in the capital cities of Commonwealth countries around the world to mark the Queen’s 70th year as monarch and celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

There is a long tradition of celebrating royal jubilees, weddings and coronations with the lighting of beacons – they are often the central point of focus for other international celebrations, such as the Olympics, so the beacons will be the perfect way to celebrate.

'Tree of Trees' Principle Jubilee Beacon at Buckingham Palace

Where will beacons be lit for Platinum Jubilee?

Principal Beacon: A magnificent 21-metre tall 'Tree of Trees' sculpture by The Queen's Green Canopy initiative at Buckingham Palace will be lit by a senior royal who is yet to be revealed.

Community Beacons: thousands of beacons will be lit by communities, charities and groups such as the Girl Guides throughout the world.

Commonwealth Beacons: 54 beacons will be lit in all capital cities of the Commonwealth by leaders.

Crowds loved the beacon at Westminster Abby on the Queen's Diamond Jubilee

How to take part in the Platinum Jubilee beacon celebrations

All across the UK you will have an opportunity to celebrate within your local community and are even encouraged to organise your own beacon event. To find out more visit the official Platinum Jubilee Beacons website.

What time are the beacons being lit for the Jubilee?

At 2 pm local time, traditional Town Criers are being invited to undertake a special Proclamation announcing the lighting of the beacons later that evening.

9:15 pm – Commonwealth countries from India to Australia to Fiji and Canada will light their Jubilee Beacons at their local times.

9:35 pm – Pipers across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth are being asked to play a tune written specially written for the Jubilee by Piper Stuart Liddell, named 'Diu Regnare'.

9:45 pm – Finally, over two thousand Platinum Jubilee Beacons across the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands will be lit in unison.

The Lighting of the Platinum Jubilee Beacons will be one to remember

The sight of the illuminated beacons is due to be one of the most memorable events in living history.

The Queen's Green Canopy Initiative described their 'Tree of Tree's beacon sculpture on Twitter as a Platinum Jubilee celebrations centrepiece standing tall "as a message of hope, regeneration & optimism to the nation & the world."

Significantly it was "created by talent from across the UK, the materials to be reused & recycled."

All hands on deck as the 21-meter sculpture was erected at Buckingham Palace

The Queen's Jubilee Beacons website also encourages choirs of all types and sizes to sing the 'Song for the Commonwealth' as the beacons are lit.

For more information on what to expect and how to join in online or at your local beacon lighting, you can visit the official site.

