Prince Harry and Meghan's expected roles in Trooping the Colour revealed The Sussexes are flying to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The Queen's traditional birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, is the first royal event that will officially kick off the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday celebrations and members of the royal family will be out in force.

Among those are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who, despite not securing a place on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the flypast, are expected to take part in the military event.

The most likely scenario is that the Sussexes will ride in a carriage during the procession that departs from the palace and travels along the Mall to Horse Guards Parade and back again.

In 2019, Harry and Meghan shared a carriage with the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge, while the year before that they were accompanied by one guardsman.

Their children Archie, three, and Lili, who turns one on Saturday – who they are raising as private citizens – are too young to ride in the carriage and will most likely watch the parade from inside Buckingham Palace. In the past, royal children have been spotted peeking out from behind the curtains to watch the carriages leave and return.

This year will be slightly different as the Queen will only be joined on the balcony by working members of the royal family and their children. As Harry and Meghan quit royal life in 2020, they will not be watching the flypast or waving to crowds from the balcony.

But the Sussexes could still have their balcony moment later this week. On Sunday 5 June on the final day of the bank holiday weekend, the Queen and members of the royal family could make a final appearance on the balcony as part of the Jubilee Pageant event that will round off the weekend.

Harry and Meghan have previously shared a carriage with Camilla and Kate

The pageant, which will parade through the streets of London, is set to be watched by up to a billion people across the globe, and more than 10,000 people will be involved in the £15 million procession.

Some of the sights set to feature along the 3km route include Ed Sheeran singing the national anthem, puppet corgis, a giant 3D wire bust of the Queen, a tribute to seven decades of fashion, music and culture, and the Gold State Coach which will appear on the streets of London for the first time in 20 years.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan has previously said: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children."

