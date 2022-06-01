Princess Eugenie reveals what she wants son August to inherit from the Queen The royal paid tribute to her grandmother

Princess Eugenie has paid tribute to her grandmother the Queen, revealing what she wants her 15-month-old son August to inherit from the monarch.

Writing in The Spectator ahead of the Platinum Jubilee weekend, Eugenie said: "I think of my grannie and what she has stood for, for so many people and for our family during these 70 years.

READ: The Queen's plane forced to abort landing on return to Windsor

"I'd love Augie to have her patience, her calmness and her kindness, while always being able to laugh at himself and keep a twinkle in his eye."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie becomes teary as she recalls introducing baby August to Prince Philip

Eugenie added: "Seventy years is really quite something, isn't it? The Jubilee stands as a testimony to a woman who has transcended time and has been that constant rock for so many when the world can feel so fragile."

READ: Sarah Ferguson shares details about her adorable grandchildren August and Sienna

Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their son August in February 2021. Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York's younger daughter shares a close bond with her grandmother and late grandfather Prince Philip. She even paid tribute to her granddad by naming her son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

It's an exciting time for the young family, who live between Portugal and the UK. While Eugenie still works for art gallery Hauser & Wirth, her husband Jack is said to be working in the sales, marketing and promotion team of the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club on the Portuguese coast.

READ: Why Princess Eugenie was the only royal without a veil on her wedding day

August was born in February 2021

Eugenie and Jack previously lived at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, which belongs to Prince Harry and Meghan but was loaned out to the family-of-three when the Sussexes left the UK for the US.

"Eugenie and Harry have always been close and they chat privately all the time," a friend previously told HELLO!. "It was Harry who suggested she and Jack could use Frogmore Cottage because it is much bigger than their cottage at Kensington Palace. It is a case of one family member reaching out to another."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.