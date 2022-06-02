Princess Beatrice shows maternal side as she bonds with George, Charlotte, and Louis at Trooping the Colour The Cambridge children enjoyed the festivities

Princess Beatrice looked every inch the doting second cousin as she joined the Cambridge children watching the military parade at Trooping the Colour on Thursday.

The royal showcased her special bond with Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, as she pointed out towards the military spectacle from their position in the Major General's Office.

Displaying her maternal instincts, the 33-year-old tenderly watched on as the Cambridge trio curiously inspected the scenes below.

Wearing an incredible, oversized headband with encrusted gems, Princess Beatrice looked dazzling. She teamed her headpiece with a blue floral dress from The Vampire's Wife and opted for a fresh, dewy make-up look.

Princess Beatrice showed her maternal side

The sighting comes in the wake of the Cambridge children's carriage debut at Trooping the Colour. Along with their mother Kate, and the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis rode together as they made their way through the jubilant crowds.

Matching in blue, the trio looked adorable in their summer outfits. Prince George was dressed in a navy suit, white shirt and blue tie, while his younger brother Prince Louis was wearing a sailor-style white and navy top.

Princess Charlotte looked picture-perfect in her chiffon, cornflower blue dress. She wore plaits in her hair which were secured at the back with a delicate blue ribbon.

The Cambridge children joined their parents on the balcony

Earlier this morning, more than 1,500 officers and soldiers and 350 horses from the Household Division put on a regal display on Horse Guards Parade, with the colour trooped by the 1st Battalion, Irish Guards.

Following the parade, the Cambridges united on the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside Her Majesty and other senior members of the royal family including Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

