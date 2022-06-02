Kate Middleton and her children George, Charlotte and Louis bow their heads at Trooping the Colour The Cambridge family were out in force at the royal event

The Duchess of Cambridge and her three children showed their respect by bowing in unison during the Trooping the Colour carriage procession on Thursday morning.

The sweet moment, which was caught on film during the coverage, showed the Cambridge children bowing their heads when the national anthem played upon their arrival at Horse Guards Parade.

WATCH: The Cambridge children bow their heads during Trooping the Colour

Prince George was dressed in a navy suit, white shirt and blue tie for the occasion, while his younger brother Prince Louis was wearing a sailor-style white and navy top echoing an outfit worn by his father at the 1985 Trooping event. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte's hair was worn down, dressed up with two fine plaits fastened with a blue ribbon. She looked pretty in a cornflower blue dress.

The occasion marked the first time Prince William and Kate's children took part in the carriage procession as historic celebrations marking the Queen's 70-year reign began during the four-day weekend.

Cheers went up from thousands of spectators on The Mall as they caught sight of the royal kids with proud parent Kate and the Duchess of Cornwall.

George, Charlotte and Louis smiled and waved enthusiastically as they sat in a row, with Louis, the youngest, in the middle of his older siblings.

The traditional carriage procession left Buckingham Palace ahead of Trooping the Colour, also known as the Birthday Parade – the start of four days of festivities honouring the Queen.

This is the first time the royal children have taken part in a carriage procession

The young Cambridges and the Duchesses' carriage, known as a barouche, was followed by another carrying the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

