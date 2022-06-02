Royal fans seen waving HELLO! flags and cheering on the Queen amid Jubilee celebrations Fans from all over came out in support

As Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee is underway, hundreds of thousands of fans have come from all across the world to celebrate the Queen, her accolades, and her incredible 70 years on the throne.

Fans, celebrities, and politicians alike have all come together to honor and celebrate the reigning royal, with both President Obama and President Biden sharing their own tributes to her, as well as stars such as Catherine Zeta-Jones, David Beckham, Sharon Osbourne, and the Today Show crew paying homage.

HELLO! made its own exciting appearance, with readers and royal watchers donning exclusive HELLO! Platinum Jubilee looks and accessories to attend the celebrations.

Fans descended upon the Jubilee celebrations ready to pay homage to the monarch, perfectly accessorising their Jubilee outfits by waving around HELLO!'s fun Union Jack flags in honor of the special day.

The day was filled with a plethora of adorable glimpses at the royal family and instantly viral moments involving the royal tots.

Prince Louis stole the show by subtly paying tribute to both his dad, Prince William, and his uncle, Prince Harry, who is in attendance with Meghan Markle and their two children.

Fans excitedly wave their flags in support of the Queen

Not only did the four-year-old don the same naval-themed sailor suit his dad wore to Trooping the Colour in 1985 when he was three, but he also got up to the same hilarious antics Prince Harry did at 1988's Trooping the Colour, covering his ears as an aeroplane flew above Buckingham palace.

Still, though the Jubilee celebrations have been full of joy and fun, it hasn't been without its fair share of unexpected changes.

Even a sweet pup joined in on the fun

Notably absent from the Jubilee is Prince Andrew, who was stripped from his royal titles and responsibilities earlier in 2022. While he was still due to appear alongside other members of the royal family to pay tribute, he has now been forced to pull out after testing positive from COVID-19. It is understood that Andrew has been in contact with the monarch over the last few days but has not seen her since his diagnosis.

What's more, in a statement released by Buckingham Palace, it has been revealed that the Queen will be unable to attend Friday's Jubilee services. It stated that while Her Majesty "greatly enjoyed" her celebrations and the flypast in London, she did "experience some discomfort," due to which she will be pulling out of Friday's national thanksgiving service.

