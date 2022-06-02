Princess Eugenie shows spot where rest of royal family who weren’t on the balcony watched flypast from Her son August was so excited

Princess Eugenie provided a glimpse into where other members of the royal family who weren't on the balcony with the Queen watched the Trooping the Colour flypast from.

The royal shared some pictures from the roof of St. James Palace as she and husband Jack Brooksbank and their young son August took in the RAF flypast during the Jubilee celebrations.

VIDEO: Princess Eugenie watches the RAF flypast with Jack Brooksbank and August

The photographs she shared featured her husband in a smart suit, her in a light blue midi dress with sheer sleeves, and August in a pair of shorts, a shirt, a baseball cap, and bib.

They looked thrilled as they saw the aircraft pass them by, releasing streams of red, white, and blue in honor of the flag.

Eugenie waved at them as they passed by, with Jack holding on to his son and showing him the sights, as they were also joined by several others from their vantage point.

The family of three watched from the roof of St. James Palace

Royal fans were hoping to catch a glimpse of Princess Eugenie at the Trooping the Colour celebrations. However, the princess flew completely under the radar and wasn't photographed at the event.

Eugenie, her husband, sister Princess Beatrice, cousin Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle didn't make an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony this year, with only senior working royals taking centre stage alongside the Queen.

Princess Beatrice was pictured at the event, however, peering out from one of the windows with young royals including Prince George and Mia Tindall.

Sharing a sweet tribute to her grandmother the Queen just before Trooping the Colour began, Eugenie told royal fans: "Her Majesty the Queen is an incomparable monarch who has reached a record-breaking milestone.

Senior working royals were present alongside the Queen

"She also happens to be my grannie, and I am a very proud granddaughter."

