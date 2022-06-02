Prince Louis takes after uncle Prince Harry with cheeky Trooping the Colour antics

Though the Platinum Jubilee is undoubtedly all about the Queen, her accolades, and 70 years on the throne, her great grandson, Prince Louis, can't help but steal the show.

The adorable four-year-old has made himself impossible to miss, with royal watchers getting a hoot of his typical toddler antics and expressive faces as the spotlight shines on him.

The little royal had everyone fawning over him as he appeared on the famed Buckingham Palace balcony next to his family, hilariously covering his ears as an aircraft soared overhead, which prompted his mother to have a word with him about his behavior.

He made fans gush even more with his outfit, a naval-style sailor suit which prompted fans to believe the royal tot was actually wearing his father, Prince William's, sailor outfit that he wore to Trooping the Colour in 1985.

Prince William would have only been three years old at the time, so it does seem likely his son would fit perfectly into his former suit.

What's more, it wasn't the only sweet family tribute his appearance made, leaving fans to reminisce even more, though over a more hilarious rather than heartfelt coincidence.

Prince Louis' hilarious antics

While some noted how his outfit paid homage to his father, others couldn't help but quip how his hilarious Jubilee behavior was in fact reminiscent of his uncle's, Prince Harry, when it was his turn to step out on the balcony during Trooping the Colour.

His expressive gestures made any royal watcher recall the iconic picture of Prince Harry in 1988 wearing coordinating green outfits with his mother, Princess Diana, with her carrying him and the little royal sticking his tongue out.

Prince Harry also didn't feel like behaving back then

Though the Jubilee celebrations have been full of joy and fun, it still hasn't been without its fair share of unexpected changes.

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, it has been revealed that the Queen will be unable to attend Friday's Jubilee services. It stated that while Her Majesty "greatly enjoyed" her celebrations and the flypast in London, she did "experience some discomfort," due to which she will be pulling out of Friday's national thanksgiving service.

