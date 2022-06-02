The Queen debuts symbolic new accessory amid Jubilee celebrations As stylish as it is meaningful

Amid the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, the celebrations are nonstop for Her Majesty, and the world is getting brand new glimpses of portraits and special moments with the Royal family.

ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style

The latest debut to dazzle royal watchers is the Queen's stylish – and brand new – walking aid just in time for the special days ahead.

Her Majesty was seen opting out of her usual staghorn walking stick, as she stood on the balcony looking over the Mall alongside her cousin Prince Edward, Duke of Kent ahead of the Trooping the Colour.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen joins royal family on balcony

MORE: Meghan Markle pictured with royal family at Trooping the Colour

In light of the royal's recent mobility issues, she has been often spotted paying tribute to her late husband Prince Phillip by using his own walking stick, which consists of dark wood with a marble handle.

However, ahead of the momentous anniversary, she opted for a walking stick with lighter wood features, but with a marble handle as well.

HELLO! understands the Queen's new walking stick is a gift from the Army for the Jubilee.

The chic new walking stick

Her Majesty's celebrations have been filled with joy and adorable moments featuring her great-grandkids, as well as appearances by none other than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

MORE: Meghan Markle pictured with royal family at Trooping the Colour

MORE: Princess Charlotte shows brother Prince Louis who's boss in hilarious moment

Still, notably absent from the Jubilee is her son, Prince Andrew, who was stripped from his royal titles and responsibilities earlier in 2022. While he was still due to appear alongside other members of the royal family to pay tribute, he has now been forced to pull out.

A Palace source told HELLO!: "After undertaking a routine test The Duke has tested positive for Covid and with regret will no longer be attending tomorrow's service." It is understood that Andrew has been in contact with the monarch over the last few days but has not seen her since he tested positive.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.