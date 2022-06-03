The Queen receives disappointing news during Platinum Jubilee celebrations  

The Queen famously adores horse racing, but unfortunately has been given some very disappointing news about the upcoming Epsom Derby, which is set to take place on Saturday.

It has been revealed that her Majesty’s only runner, Just Fine, was pulled out of racing. Just Fine had been entered to feature in the World Pool Northern Dancer Handicap, staged over the full Derby course and distance of one mile and four furlongs. However, it was removed at Thursday’s 48-hour declaration stage.

WATCH: Royals smiling at the sermon when mentioning the Queen's love for horse racing

Her horse Reach for the Moon and two others were also withdrawn earlier in May. The monarch will also sadly be missing the exciting event, and would likely to have watched her horse running on the TV instead.

The Derby is thought to be one of the Queen's favourite occasions but it was recently stated that she was struggling with mobility issues, and also sadly opted out of the Thanksgiving Service, which took place on Friday. It has also been reported that the Queen hopes to “pace herself” during the busy milestone celebrations.

The Queen adores horse racing

The Queen’s love of horse racing was even mentioned during the Thanksgiving Service at Westminster Abbey, as the Archbishop of York had members of her family smiling fondly as he compared her reign to a horse race.

The Queen as a horse show

The Most Rev Stephen Cottrell said: “It is well known that Her Majesty likes horse racing. I don’t have any great tips for the Derby tomorrow, but since the scriptures describe life as a race set before us, let me observe that her long reign reflects the distance of Aintree more than the sprints of Epsom. Certainly, less dressage than most people imagine.”

He continued: “Your Majesty, we’re sorry you’re not with us this morning in person, but you are still in the saddle. And we are all glad that there is still more to come.”

