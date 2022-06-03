Duchess Kate & Meghan Markle cheered at Queen's Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving – best photos The celebrations are in full swing

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations are in full swing, and Friday marked the second day of the extended bank holiday with a Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, which paid tribute to the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

Sadly, Her Majesty announced that she will not attend the service due to experiencing "some discomfort" at her Birthday Parade, Trooping the Colour, on Thursday. Prince Andrew was also forced to pull out of the event after he tested positive for COVID-19, and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will also miss the service as he too has coronavirus and is now resting at home after cancelling all his prior engagements for this week..

While there was no ceremonial journey to the cathedral, the extra special service will be followed by a Guildhall reception for members of the royal family, including Princess Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, and their husbands; Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

See the best photos from the day below…

Duchess Kate and Prince William arrive at the reception at The Guildhall, London

Kate and William were greeted by the Lord Mayor of London and City of London Corporation at the reception for attendees of the National Service of Thanksgiving, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for the Queen.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice with her husband Edoardo

Eugenie and her sister Beatrice arrived at the reception together with their respective husbands.

The Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise Windsor

Sophie Wessex made her way to the reception with her daughter Lady Louise Windsor and both looked lovely in their elegant dresses.

Prince Charles and Camilla were pictured leaving the service

Prince Charles and Camilla stepped out at the end of the service before making their way to a reception at Guildhall in London, hosted by the Lord Mayor of London.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex held hands as they left the service

Meghan and Harry are staying at their residence Frogmore Cottage for the duration of their time in the UK.

The royals sing along to the National Anthem

Towards the end of the service, members of the royal family, including the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge all stood to sing the National Anthem.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla sat in ornate chairs

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were the last royals to arrive, stopping to speak with members of the clergy before making their way inside to their seats.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share a laugh with Princess Anne

The trio were sat in the front row alongside the Princess Royal's husband, Vice Admiral Tim Laurence, as well as the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

What is the Order of Service?

Princess Eugenie sat with her husband Jack Brooksbank and Prince Harry

Introit

During which The Queen’s Procession moves through the Nave.

The Bidding

Given by The Very Reverend Dr David Ison, Dean of St Paul’s.

Prince William and Duchess Kate arrived at St Paul’s to loud cheers and waved to the public

Collect

Led by The Right Reverend and Right Honourable Dame Sarah Mullally, DBE, Bishop of London, Dean of Her Majesty’s Chapels Royal.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi left daughter Sienna at home

The Old Testament Reading

Read by Canon Dr Paula Gooder, Chancellor, Canon in Residence

Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn joined their parents the Earl and Countess of Wessex

The Psalm

The New Testament Reading

Read by The Right Honourable Boris Johnson, MP, Prime Minister

The Sermon

Given by The Most Reverend and Right Honourable Stephen Cottrell, Archbishop of York, Primate of England and Metropolitan.

Princess Anne looked beautiful in her sateen dress and matching coat

The Prayers

Led by The Reverend Robert Coupland, Sacrist; John Aylward, Royal Voluntary Service Volunteer, Platinum Champions Award Nominee; Her Excellency the Right Honourable the Baroness Scotland of Asthal, Secretary-General, Commonwealth of Nations; Samarah Rosario Dado, Cadet (First Class), City of London Sea Cadet Corps; Sir James Scott, President, Royal Forestry Society.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex smiled at crowds on their way inside St Paul's

Act of Commitment

Led by The Reverend Robert Kozak, Succentor; Young people representing countries for whom Her Majesty The Queen is Head of State.

The Blessing

Given by The Bishop of London.

The National Anthem

Harry and Meghan put on an affectionate display

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have seats in the second row of the congregation for the Service of Thanksgiving, with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their husbands, and Lady Sarah Chatto, the daughter of Princess Margaret, and her family.

Zara and Mike Tindall arrived at St Paul's Cathedral holding hands

Harry and Meghan are seated behind the Earl and Countess of Wessex who are in the front row with their children, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and Viscount Severn, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie attend the service

Across the aisle, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, who have ornate chairs, have seats alongside them for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Princess Royal and her husband, Vice Admiral Tim Laurence.

The Guard of Honour arrived in front of St Paul’s Cathedral ahead of the National Thanksgiving Service to the sound of trumpets and drums and cheers from the crowds outside.

Guests included former Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha.

Former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair and his wife Cherie were also among the guests.

First Minister for Scotland Nicola Sturgeon arrived with her husband.

