Meghan Markle is a vision in one-of-a-kind custom dress - see details : ALL THE PHOTOS

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out in style to attend the Queen's Service of Thanksgiving. The stylish royal wowed crowds wearing a stunning off-white custom Dior coat dress, which added another incredible look to her extensive collection of covetable outfits.

MORE: Host a Jubilee party like Prince William and Kate Middleton

The royal was seated on the second row alongside Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their husbands, and Lady Sarah Chatto, the daughter of Princess Margaret, and her family.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan and Harry entering St Paul's Cathedral

The mother-of-two sported a beautiful stone coat dress featuring a silver buckled belt and a tailored pointed collar. She finessed her look with a pair of matching heels, diamond earrings and a white circular disc hat.

The pair were seated by Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

Meghan accessorised with stunning diamond earrings, infusing her statement ensemble with a touch of sparkle.

JUBILEE FUN: Best Queen's Jubilee hampers to celebrate in style

She wore her hair in an elegant bun

The LA native wore her silky raven tresses swept back in an elegant bun at the nape of her neck, and opted for a glamorous yet natural beauty blend, consisting of a dewy, even complexion, a flick of mascara, a glossy nude lip and some subtle contouring.

Meghan looked stunning in the off-white look

The royal-studded service was an occasion to remember. In attendance was Princess Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Eugenie's elder sister Princess Beatrice and the sisters' husbands; Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank. Prince Harry is said to have a very close bond with his cousins.

MORE: All the beauty products Meghan Markle has said she loves

Meghan and Harry were seated on the second row

The service is part of a series of celebrations for Her Majesty between 2 and 5 June, which will see the people of the United Kingdom come together to celebrate the historic milestone. The four days of celebrations include an array of public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on The Queen’s 70 years of service.

GET THE LOOK: MEGHAN'S BELTED WHITE DRESS

Premium Compact Stretch Belted Shirt Dress was £199 now £119, Karen Millen

Phase Eight V-Neck Belted Midi Waisted Dress, £140, Marks & Spencer

Badgley Mischka Fit-&-Flare Trench Dress, $475, Saks

DKNY Trench Coat Faux-Wrap Dress, was $129 now $79.99, Macys

Meghan was all smiles at the special event

Upon their arrival back in England, Harry and Meghan will be staying in their former residence Frogmore Cottage. The couple are currently living the California dream in their £11.2 million mansion in Montecito with their son Archie Harrison, three, and daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who turns one this Saturday.

MORE: 17 best Queen's Platinum Jubilee memorabilia & merch

Meghan looked fabulous at the Service of Thanksgiving

The beautiful white cottage sits in front of an incredible lake and Grade-II listed Frogmore House, where the royals hosted their wedding reception in May 2018. Inside, it is reported that there are five bedrooms, a kitchen, a living room and a nursery, formerly designed for Archie with his parents' input.

RELATED: Meghan Markle's hair secrets & favourite haircare products revealed

Like this story? Sign up to our special Queen’s Platinum Jubilee newsletter to get latest news, photos and videos related to Her Majesty's special milestone.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.