What Princess Charlotte said to Prince George on the Jubilee balcony - and it's really cute! The siblings shared a sweet moment

Princess Charlotte shared an adorable moment with her older brother Prince George during the closing moments of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday when the young royals joined the Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Her Majesty was greeted with enthusiastic cheers from the crowd and a rendition of the national anthem, after which a loud smoke cannon went off, prompting an adorable exchange between George and Charlotte.

WATCH: See what Princess Charlotte said to her brother Prince George on the Jubilee balcony

Charlotte, seven, can be seen flinching after the cannon went off, prompting George, eight, to turn to her and say, "That made you jump," to which she replied, "That made me jump!"

Along with Her Majesty, the young royals were joined by Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their younger brother Prince Louis, four, for the final balcony appearance of the celebration.

The Queen delighted fans with her arrival, which followed a spectacular Pageant that proceeded from Horse Guards, along Whitehall to Admiralty Arch and down The Mall to Buckingham Palace.

The two young royals shared a sweet moment

Featuring giant puppets, the Gold State Coach, and a host of celebrities, the event saw the very best of music, theatre, street arts, carnival and costume join together to tell the story of the monarch's 70-year reign.

The final act saw pop sensation Ed Sheeran give an emotional rendition of his chart-topping ballad Perfect while a montage of video clips of the Queen throughout the years played.

After enjoying the first day of celebrations which included her annual birthday event, Trooping the Colour, the Queen was unable to attend day two or three of the weekend, missing Party at the Palace concert at Buckingham Palace as well as the Epsom Derby, which took place on Saturday.

The Queen made an appearance on the balcony

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted out on Thursday at Trooping the Colour, and again at the Service of Thanksgiving on Friday, they were absent from Saturday and Sunday's celebrations, including the Jubilee concert and pageant.

