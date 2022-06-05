Kate Middleton and Prince William attend The Platinum Jubilee Pageant – best moments The Queen is celebrating 70 years on the throne

The awe-inspiring celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee continue on Sunday with The Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which will pay tribute to the monarch from across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

The festival of creativity will see dancers, musicians, military personnel, key workers and volunteers come together to tell the story of the Queen's incredible 70-year reign.

Taking place from 2.30pm, the two-and-a-half-hour show will feature lots to delight viewers of all ages as it travels through the streets of Westminster, up the Mall and on to Buckingham Palace in the grand finale of the Jubilee long weekend.

We'll have all the best photos as they arrive so that even if you can't be there in person, you'll feel like you're among the crowds!

The Duke and Duchess waved to crowds outside the Queen's service of thanksgiving on Friday

